Owensboro drop heartbreaker in Sweet 16 opener

The Owensboro boys basketball team led for most of the game, but in the final minutes the Red Devils came up short, as Ashland Blazer took a last minute 66-65 in the Kentucky Sweet 16's at Rupp Arena in Lexington Wednesday night.

The Red Devils opened the game on a 12-2 run, and led by 6 after the first quarter. However, the Tomcats rallied back to keep the game tight the rest of the night, as Owensboro went into the locker room with a razor-thin 30-28 lead.

Late in the third quarter, the Red Devils finally got some breathing room on a 3-pointer from Cayman Powell, as Owensboro went into the fourth quarter leading 48-44.

The final stanza would see the Red Devils build a 7-point lead, however poor foul shooting allowed Ashland Blazer whittle the lead down to two in the final minute. Then, Tomcats sophomore Braxton Jennings hit a 3-pointer to give Ashland Blazer a 6-65 lead with 17 seconds left. Owensboro would get one last chance to win it at the buzzer, but a pair of missed shots ended Owensboro hopes.

The Red Devils (19-11) were led by Kenyatta Carbon's 22 points and 6 rebounds. Talas Taylor and Jonathan Moss chipped in with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

