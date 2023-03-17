Owensboro's Brescia University adding men's volleyball to athletic program

Officials at Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're making an addition to the University's athletic program.
The University will be adding Men's Volleyball to its athletic program, which will be the only men’s volleyball program in the region.
Brescia has over 20 athletic programs, including both varsity and junior varsity levels. This new program will be coached by Jerry Forbes and will start their season in Spring 2024.
Forbes was previously the Head Women’s Volleyball Coach at the University from 2012 to 2018. During his previous tenure, he led the Brescia women’s team to their first National Tournament. In 2018 Forbes became the Head Volleyball Coach at Lindsey Wilson College, leading the program to a 93-31 overall record along with three MSC Tournament Championships.
Mark Perdue, Brescia University Director of Athletics says, "Men’s volleyball is a fast growing sport nationally and we at Brescia want to give athletes in Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana a choice locally to participate collegiately.”
The team is currently recruiting for the 2023-2024 academic year. For more information on recruiting contact Jerry Forbes at Jerry.Forbes@brescia.edu.