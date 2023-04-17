 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Through This
Afternoon...

Gusty westerly winds will continue through this afternoon,
sustained around 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The
strongest gusts are expected to be across portions of southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and northwest Kentucky. This may
cause small tree limbs to break and loose outdoor objects to be
blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values of 15 to
25 percent are present across the region. This combination of
winds and low humidity will lead to elevated fire weather
concerns. Caution should be used in any outdoor burning.

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ TO 8 AM CDT
/9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ to 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plants located in sheltered locations will
have the greatest chance of being impacted by frost.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Pitch clocks installed at Bosse Field in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Pitch clock installed at Bosse Field in Evansville, Ind

Evansville Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Pitch clocks have officially been installed at historic Bosse field in Evansville.

The Evansville Otters shared the news with fans on Facebook Monday.

The news comes following the announcement that the Frontier League would be adding pitch clocks in all ballparks for the 2023 season.

In that original announcement, the Frontier League said that the clocks were designed to increase the action and limit the down time in Frontier League games by reducing the amount of time pitchers and hitters take between pitches.

The new rule requires pitchers to wait no longer than 14 seconds between pitches when there are no runners on base. If there are runners on base, pitchers will have 18 seconds to deliver the ball to home plate.

The Evansville Otters will kick off the 2023 season with their first home game on May 13. You can see the full schedule and find more information on tickets here.

You can learn more about the pitch clocks via the Frontier League's original announcement here.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you