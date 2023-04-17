Pitch clocks installed at Bosse Field in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Pitch clocks have officially been installed at historic Bosse field in Evansville.
The Evansville Otters shared the news with fans on Facebook Monday.
The news comes following the announcement that the Frontier League would be adding pitch clocks in all ballparks for the 2023 season.
In that original announcement, the Frontier League said that the clocks were designed to increase the action and limit the down time in Frontier League games by reducing the amount of time pitchers and hitters take between pitches.
The new rule requires pitchers to wait no longer than 14 seconds between pitches when there are no runners on base. If there are runners on base, pitchers will have 18 seconds to deliver the ball to home plate.
The Evansville Otters will kick off the 2023 season with their first home game on May 13. You can see the full schedule and find more information on tickets here.
You can learn more about the pitch clocks via the Frontier League's original announcement here.