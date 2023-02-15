Polakovich finds much-needed father figure in his head coach

"A fighter, a great team guy, son," says USI men's head basketball coach Stan Gouard.
No question Jacob Polakovich is a special person. On the court, he is the power gear on the U-S-I men's basketball team. However, despite appearances, it hasn't come easy.
"I was never naturally better than everyone," says Polakovich. "It always came down to how hard I played, how hard I worked. The time I put in outside of when everybody's watching. If I wasn't able to out-work people, I would have never been at the spot I am today."
"I respect his work ethic, 110 percent," says Gouard. "Not being the most athletic player, what I respect about him is about how hard he plays. That was me as a student-athlete. I mean, I was athletic, but I played hard."
In his final season with the Screaming Eagles, the accolades are piling up for Polakovich, being named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week multiple times, while placing second in the entire Nation for rebounding. However, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native prefers to shine the spotlight on his teammates.
"I'm surrounded with guys that we got that are as talented as they are," says Gouard. "It makes my job easy , because you can't focus in if I have the ball in the paint because we've got guys like Isaiah Swope and Trevor Lakes, Jelani Simmons out there who can really shoot the ball."
Now there's an old sports cliche that's out there that says that a team is a lot like a family, and that the coach-player a relationship, though sometimes looking more like boss-employee or teacher student, more so mirroring father and child. And nowhere is that more true than with the University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team, and the relationship between head coach Stan Gouard and player Jacob Polakovich.
"When you recruit a young man, you always try to know everything about him," says Gouard.
And such was the case in 2017, when Gouard, who was the head coach at the University of Indianapolis at the time, was recruiting Polakovich heavily. However, in the middle of a recruiting trip to Ferris State, Jacob's father Jimmy passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51.
"We were setting the visit up", says Gouard, "setting everything up with admissions and we get the call from his coach like "The visit is going to be pushed off because Jacob's passed away suddenly". I did text Jacob " Sorry about the passing of your father. If you want to talk, call me. But at this point, I'm going to step back and allow you and your family to go through the process"."
Gouard's hands-off approach in a difficult time stood in stark contrast to others recruiting Jacob.
"There were some coaches that like call you the next day. the next week and they're straight back to recruiting you," says Polakovich. ""Oh yeah, you want to come down for this game? You want to come down for a visit? At that time in my life, I'm trying to figure out who I am. If I want to go away from home, if I even can do that after everything that's happened."
One of the reasons for Gouard's approach was his shared experience with Jacob.
"I lost my dad as well", says Gouard. "I think that's where our relationship is strong there, because we went through some of the same things with our fathers."
"It was hard," says Polakovich. "I was lost. I was young. It was 2017, I was a 17 year-old kid. At the time, I was mad. I was like "Why me? Why could it be any one of these millions of people."
"I was devastated," says Gouard. "It took me about two years to accept it. The main forcus for me was take care of your mother. That was one of the last things my father told me prior to his death was to "make sure your mom was ok"."
"For the next 3 or 4 weeks, I don't think Coach Gouard talked basketball with me once," says Polakovich. "It was always "hey, how are you doing?" "How's your mom doing?" "Is there anything I can do for you?". It wasn't about bringing me into to UIndy at the time. It was about making sure that I was ok and building that relationship."
Polakovich ultimately chose to play for the Greyhounds, where Gouard became a father figure to him. However after two years together, Gouard decided to move back to Evansville and coach his alma mater and Jacob faced losing another mentor.
"When I heard he was taking this job, I was kind of upset at the time." says Polakovich. "It was scary when locked down happened. My coach is leaving. I enter the portal. I've got schools calling me, but with COVID you're not able to take a visit. You're not able to go on campus and see these places."
"His mom called, and we happened to have a conversation about his next step," says Gouard. "I'm like "Hey, there's an opportunity here at USI", and the rest is history. I don't think he took a visit, but he came here based on our relationship."
"For me to know that I had an option where I knew what Coach Gouard was all about," says Polakovich. "I knew what Coach Spruance is about. What Coach Aldridge is about. I knew what these guys were about and I knew there message. I would follow these guys anywhere. They can make anyone successful anywhere and that's the most important thing for me."
Jacob hopes to get a at shot playing pro either here or overseas, but ultimately he wants put his management degree to work. No matter where he ends up, Jacob will put the lessons learned from his coaching father to good use.
"You've got guys coming from New York," says Polakovich. "You've got guys coming from Africa who haven't seen their family in years. You've got guys like me that don't even have a father anymore. You need that father figure in your life to kind of teach you how to be a man, especially in a world that's changing how it is today. I think he's a great representation of that. He does try to be that father figure without over-stepping those lines with some people, being that guy they can come to with anything outside the court."