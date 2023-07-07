Purdy, Smith named SIAC outstanding athletes of the year

It was a special year for the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference, and Friday they announced their 14th annual Celebration of Champions.
Castle High School's star football player and state champion wrestler John Purdy has been named the SIAC's Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year, while Bosse's Alexia Smith, a state champion in the 400 meter dash, has been named the conference's Outstanding Female Athlete of the year.
The SIAC also recognized the state champion Mater Dei football team, the state champion Memorial girls soccer team, Jasper's girls tennis state champion doubles team of Allison Schnarr and Brailyn Whaley, as well IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winners Joey Pierre (Mater Dei football), Emily Mattingly (Memorial soccer) and Ally Wigand (Jasper tennis).