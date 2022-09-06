 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Purple Aces Volleyball drops match against TSU

  • Updated
  • 0
UE Volleyball Opens Home Stand Friday

University of Evansville Volleyball was looking to stay undefeated at home as they hosted the Tennessee State Tigers Tuesday night.

The Aces would drop the first set 25-22 but bounce back with a 25-19 set two win. In the third set, Tennessee State held an 22-10 lead before the Aces clawed their way back to get within five at 23-18 but the Tigers would hold on winning the third set 25-18. Tigers would take control of the fourth set early on and would prove to be too much for the Purple Aces, taking the set over Evansville 25-14, winning the match 3-1. 

Guilia Cardona led the way for the Aces with 18 kills and 5 aces and Kora Ruff added 37 assists. 

This weekend, the Aces head to the Baylor Classic where they face Arizona State, Colorado State and the host Bears in Waco, Texas.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you