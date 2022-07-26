Quarter horse racing to return to Kentucky in 2024

A popular form of horse racing will return to the Bluegrass state.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission awarded a license to a new facility to re-introduce quarter horse racing. Revolutionary Racing will build a track in Ashland, Kentucky that will feature live racing as well as historical horse racing machines.
Quarter Horse Racing consists of horses racing a quarter-mile or less. The racing can be dated back to 1780 when pioneers set up a race path that ended at the quarter-mile. It has been three decades since the last "sprint race" was held in the Bluegrass.
Revolutionary Racing will build a sprint race track, HHR facility, paddock area, two racing barns, and other structures by 2024.