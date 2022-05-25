Ragland officially introduced as UE men's basketball head coach

The David Ragland era at the University of Evansville began Wednesday night at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse with a community introduction. For the Harrison grad, this is a true homecoming.
"Born and raised here", says Ragland, "from one side of town to the other. It means the world to me and it's a dream come true."
For new athletic director Kenneth Seigfried, Ragland was the clear-cut winner in a quick, but competitive search to replace Todd Lickliter, who was dismissed just a scant few weeks ago.
"There was a lot of interest and a lot of recognizable names", says Seigfried, "like I've said before. But when it came down to it, early on, David separated himself from everyone. When I talk about someone who's energetic, someone who wakes up every morning and goes to sleep thinking about University of Evansville and the program. He just checked all the boxes. He was the type of person I want as part of the family."
While Ragland says the timing was perfect for him and his family, late May is not a particularly good time to take over a basketball program, especially one that has lost several key players to the transfer portal. However, there are still returners like Blaise Beauchamp and Antoine Smith Junior to start the rebuild.
"We'll take players first," says Ragland. "We'll deal with the rest of the roster relatively quick. The same for the staff. I have a short list of people. My biggest thing is people who believe in U of E. This program's been successful. It's been a little while since it's been successful. But it has been. And that's what we're playing to."
"He knows the potential," says Seigfried. "And one thing that's important to us is I want someone who's going to believe that our success is unlimited. He's a top-notch recruiter in the Nation. He's been around all winning programs and had a lot of success."
The legend of the men's basketball program is not lost on this Evansville native, who starred at Harrison High School, but part of his job will be to instill it in this new generation of Aces.
"There's history in this program," says Ragland. "I sat in Roberts Stadium, watched a lot of those teams play. These young people haven't. But we're going to bridge that gap. Then allow them to create their own history. It's time for it."
This no nonsense bench boss kept it short and sweet as he closed his introductory event.
"I'm happy to be home," said Ragland. "Let's get to work."