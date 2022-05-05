Reborn Aces sit atop MVC standings

It's been a season of re-birth for the University of Evansville baseball program, as the meek have inherited the Missouri Valley Conference penthouse. And they're looking for more with Illinois State in town this weekend.
"It's different, first of all," says University of Evansville senior infielder Eric Roberts. "But it's awesome."
"We has 12 wins my first year to 24 already now," says University of Evansville senior infielder Tanner Craig.
"It's just been awesome," says University of Evansville senior outfielder Mark Shallenberger. "We'll see how far it can take us."
"We're really starting to showcase how special and talented this team can be", says University of Evansville head coach Wes Carroll, "because we're playing our best baseball at the right time of year."
With three weeks left in the regular season, the University of Evansville is breathing rarified air. all alone in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. This, coming after a weekend, where the Aces paid homage to their glorious past, retiring retired major leaguer Jamey Carroll's number, and embracing their bright present and future, sweeping conference rival Bradley.
"It was a special weekend," says Carroll. "We had Jamey in town, retiring his number. I feel like our guys really fed off that energy and that emotion and we played some great baseball. We had the walk-off on Friday with Simon Scherry coming through with the big hit. Made some big pitches from Shane Harris out of the bullpen on Saturday to secure the win. And then our offense just kind of took off on Sunday, just really proud of our club with the fight that they had and the confidence they're playing with right now."
Few outside the program would have predicted this strong season, after being picked to finish near the bottom of the MVC. then starting out the campaign 1-and-7. However, these true believers never lost the faith.
"We knew in the fall what we were capable of even if people outside this team didn't know it yet," says Shallenberger. "We knew the whole time what we could be, with our pitching, with our defense, with obviously our lineup. And then it was just about seeing it materialize before our eyes. Some huys are really swinging it now especially from the bottom of the order, like Brendan Hord's been huge for us. So has Danny and Eric."
"Our talent is off the charts," says Roberts. "Our chemistry has always been great here, I've thought. It's something I love about Evansville. This year, especially. From the first guy in the lineup to the 9-hole, every position on the field, I really think we just excel."
Perhaps no group on this squad appreciates this comeback season more than the seniors. Those who suffered through the losing campaigns that saw this once-proud program slip to the depths of a conference it once ruled. Now they, along with their veteran bench boss Wes Carroll, savoring sweet victory.
"Coach Carroll and I have been through a lot," says Craig. "It shows the dedication that he's put into the program. He's really taken his time and put a lot of effort into turning the program around. To be a part of it is really special to me."
"It's great to be here, every single day," says Roberts. "Practices our different. The games are different. The feel, the energy, everywhere, every day. It's awesome. It's great to be a part of."
"It's just great to be able see our guys this late in the season really compete for the University of Evansville and at the top of the standings", says Carroll, "with an opportunity to do something really unique and special, and that's dogpile, winning the Missouri Valley Conference Championship. If you look at it, top to bottom, every weekend is very competitive in this conference. So, we've got our hands full with Illinois State coming in this weekend. Then, going on the road to Dallas Baptist. We've just got to stay focused and dialed into the task at hand. Continue to play loose and confident like the Aces have to past month and a half."