Reserved seating tickets available ahead of opening day at Ellis Park, Churchill Downs races added

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Opening day is coming up at Ellis Park in Henderson, and tickets to reserve seating for the horse races are available online.
Officials with Ellis Park say you can visit the race track's Ticketmaster page to reserve your seats and see added race dates.
Tickets can be found for the new series of races that were recently announced for Ellis Park, which were moved to the race track from Churchill Downs after a series of horse deaths.
Officials with Churchill Downs Incorporated, which purchased Ellis Park Racing & Gaming for nearly $80 million, said that the remainder of Churchill Downs' race meet would begin at Ellis Park starting on June 10.
The Spring Meet from Churchill Downs will run to July 3.
General grandstand admission is always free, but seats can be reserved for $13 to $15.
After those newly-added races, Ellis Park traditionally hosts a summer race meet in Kentucky that is scheduled from July 7 to Aug. 27.
You can visit the Ellis Park Ticketmaster page by clicking this link.