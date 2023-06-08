 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone and Fine Particles
PM 2.5 in the air through tonight for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Reserved seating tickets available for Churchill Downs races added at Ellis Park in Henderson

  • Updated
  • 0
Ellis Park racing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Opening day is coming up at Ellis Park in Henderson, and tickets to reserve seating for the horse races are available online.

Officials with Ellis Park say you can visit the race track's Ticketmaster page to reserve your seats and see added race dates.

Tickets can be found for the new series of races that were recently announced for Ellis Park, which were moved to the race track from Churchill Downs after a series of horse deaths.

Officials with Churchill Downs Incorporated, which purchased Ellis Park Racing & Gaming for nearly $80 million, said that the remainder of Churchill Downs' race meet would begin at Ellis Park starting on June 10.

The Spring Meet from Churchill Downs will run to July 3.

General grandstand admission is always free, but seats can be reserved for $13 to $15.

After those newly-added races, Ellis Park traditionally hosts a summer race meet in Kentucky that is scheduled from July 7 to Aug. 27.

You can visit the Ellis Park Ticketmaster page by clicking this link.

