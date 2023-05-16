Roberts' big night at plate can't save Aces from Indiana

A pair of home runs off the bate of Eric Roberts wasn't enough for the University of Evansville baseball team, as the Aces dropped a 6-2 decision to the Indiana Hoosiers at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Indiana Tuesday night.
The Hoosiers’ victory overshadowed a monster game by Roberts, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs to drive in both of Evansville’s runs. Roberts opened the game with a lead-off single, but was later picked off first base to end a scoreless first inning. He then launched a solo home run over the old bullpen area in right field for his 18th home run of the year – a solo shot – in the top of the third inning to get UE back within a run at 2-1, after the Hoosiers rallied for two two-out runs in the bottom of the second inning. Roberts then crushed a solo home run in the seventh inning over 430 feet to right field for home run No. 19 of the year to close to within one home run of the UE single-season record of 20.
Roberts went 3-for-4 to lead UE, while junior shortstop Simon Scherry had two hits as well. Evansville had seven hits on the night, but went 0-for-14 with runners on base in the contest.
With the victory, Indiana extends its winning streak to eight games and improves to 39-14 overall, while Evansville slips to 31-21 overall. The Purple Aces will continue north to Chicago to open a crucial three-game Missouri Valley Conference series at UIC (26-21, 12-12 MVC) beginning on Thursday night at 6 p.m.