Roland Vera Jr., a senior football player at Reitz, can do it all

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Roland Vera Jr. is a senior football player at F.J. Reitz High School. He is a dominating player on the field with many versatile skills.
His head coach, Cory Brunson, says "He does a little bit of everything for us, you know. Offensively he’s played receiver, quarterback, running back. Defensively he’s played corner, safety, even some linebacker. He even punts.”
The list goes on as he has now learned a variety of positions to become a dependable asset each and every game.
In this season alone, Roland has exploded on the field with a total of two rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns. Last week in their match-up against Evansville North he averaged 15 yards per catch.
When asked where he gains his motivation from, he spoke of his role model on and off the field.
My brother, my main source of energy every Friday you know. He really gives me that energy to go out and play.”
Roland lost his brother to an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in the summer of 2022. Since then he has dedicated his efforts on the gridiron to him by running out of the inflatable panther with his brother’s old jersey. It has become a home game tradition.
As the Panthers remain undefeated so far this season, it is clear Roland is seen as an on-field advantage in more ways than one.