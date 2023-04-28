Romain Cadillac becomes new title sponsor for Evansville Men's City Golf Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a new title sponsor for the Evansville Men's City Golf Tournament.
Officials with the tournament announced the big news during a meeting on Thursday, welcoming Romain Cadillac as the new title sponsor for the event.
The annual golf tournament, widely know simply as "The City," will now be called the Romain Cadillac City Golf Tournament.
"I think it represents just great quality in every way... Quality of the people, quality of the event - it's an asset to this community," says Ron Romain. "We love this community quite frankly, and I want to continue to support it - and this is just another great way I think to be able to do that."
The tournament is scheduled for the first two weeks in August, and organizers say the new sponsorship will help ensure the event stays on firm footing well into the future.
For more information on the tournament, registration, and more, you can visit romaincitygolf.com.