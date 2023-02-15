 Skip to main content
Schedule changes announced for Evansville Thunderbolts

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team new logo

Officials with the Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team announced some changes to the team's game schedule on Wednesday.

The Evansville Thunderbolts and the Southern Professional Hockey League announced the changes after the Vermilion County Bobcats, one of the SPHL's teams, ceased operations.

According to the announcement, the only Evansville Thunderbolts home game date change involves the game scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26, originally to be played against Quad City. That game will now be on Sunday, March 5, against the Peoria Rivermen.

Officials with the team say that the only other home-game changes are in opponent, maintaining the original dates and 7 p.m. start time.

For scheduling or individual game tickets, just visit evansvillethunderbolts.com.

