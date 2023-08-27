Screaming Eagle men get shutout by Mercer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) - The University of Southern Indiana men's soccer team could not overcome a pair of defensive miscues in falling Mercer University, 2-0, Sunday morning in the home opener at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles start the year 0-2-0, while Mercer ends the first weekend of 2023 1-1-0.
USI trailed 1-0 after the first half after following a defensive breakdown at the 11:04 mark of the match. The Bears led the Eagles 7-5 in shots, putting a pair of shots on target.
The second half was a back and forth battle until USI senior midfielder Nick Faddis narrowly missed tying game at 63:11. Mercer responded six minutes later, 69:07, when the Bears split a pair of Eagle defenders for second tally of the match to seal the 2-0 contest.
Overall for the Eagles, USI was outshot, 15-10, but had a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks.
The Eagles return to the road September 1 when they visit the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for a noon contest. Green Bay started the year 0-1-0 and is playing Western Illinois University at home later this afternoon. The Phoenix opened the year with a 2-0 loss to the University of Memphis on August 24.
