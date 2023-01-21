 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Evansville
Tri-State region, precipitation will develop late this evening
and increase after midnight. Light rain, or a light rain, light
snow mix is expected early on, followed by mainly light snow late
tonight into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of up to around 1
inch will be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. With
low temperatures forecast to be in the lower 30s, a few slick spots
may develop on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures climb above
freezing by 9 AM.

Farther south across southeast Missouri and west Kentucky Sunday
morning, a period of light snow or sleet could result in a dusting
on grassy and elevated surfaces only.

Screaming Eagle win fourth straight over SIU-Edwardsville

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team earned their fourth straight win, upsetting first place Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 82-72 Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois.


Isaiah Swope led four players in double-digits for the Eagles with 23 points. Senior guard Jelani Simmons added 17 points, reaching double-digits for the second game in a row. Jacob Polakovich finished with 16 points, all in the second half, and grabbed 23 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the year. Graduate forward Trevor Lakes  rounded out the double-figure scorers with 12 points and was second on the team with eight rebounds.

The USI men are back in action Thursday night at Screaming Eagle Arena, as they play host to Eastern Illinois. Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm.

