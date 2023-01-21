Screaming Eagle win fourth straight over SIU-Edwardsville

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team earned their fourth straight win, upsetting first place Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 82-72 Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Isaiah Swope led four players in double-digits for the Eagles with 23 points. Senior guard Jelani Simmons added 17 points, reaching double-digits for the second game in a row. Jacob Polakovich finished with 16 points, all in the second half, and grabbed 23 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the year. Graduate forward Trevor Lakes rounded out the double-figure scorers with 12 points and was second on the team with eight rebounds.
The USI men are back in action Thursday night at Screaming Eagle Arena, as they play host to Eastern Illinois. Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm.