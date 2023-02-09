 Skip to main content
Screaming Eagle women can't keep up with red-hot Tennessee Tech

The University of Southern Indiana women's basketball team started strong. but couldn't keep up with a hot-shooting Tennessee Tech squad Thursday night, as the Screaming Eagles fell on the road 79-59.


Southern Indiana had three players tally double figures, as Haithcock had a team-high 14 points with Raley scoring 12 points and Brown posting 11 points. USI was 19-51 for 37 percent from the field, including three triples, and went a perfect 18-18 at the free-throw line.


With only a handful of regular season games remaining, Thursday's result moved Southern Indiana's record to 10-14 overall and 4-9 in Ohio Valley Conference play, landing USI into a tie for eighth in the conference standings. With Thursday's win, Tennessee Tech improved its record to 15-8 overall and 9-4 in the OVC, good for third place.
 
Tennessee Tech was led by senior guard Maaliya Owens, who had a career night for the Golden Eagles. Owens dropped 29 points, draining nine three-pointers along the way. Tennessee Tech had two other players register double digits. The Golden Eagles shot 28-56 for 50 percent overall with 11 made threes and went 12-17 for 70.6 percent at the stripe. Tennessee Tech won the rebounding battle 34-31.
 
The Screaming Eagles are back at home Saturday night to face Lindenwood University. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.

