Screaming Eagle women earn first-ever OVC victory

The University of Southern Indiana women's basketball team was a hit in their Ohio Valley Conference debut, slamming Southeast Missouri State 68-54 Thursday night at Screaming Eagle Arena.
The win moves USI's record to 7-5 overall this season and 1-0 to begin conference play.
Vanessa Shafford led all scorers with 16 points in the game, hitting four of her six total makes from outside. She also pulled down six rebounds. HannahHaithcock posted 15 points and seven rebounds. The reigning OVC co-Player of the Week is two points away from 1,000 career points. Meredith Raley posted 13 points and eight rebounds for USI.
