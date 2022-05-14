Screaming Eagles advance to Super Regionals with doubleheader sweep

The USI Softball team swept two games from No. 8-seeded Saginaw Valley State University Saturday to win the NCAA Division II Midwest Region #1 Tournament and clinch a spot in next week's NCAA II Midwest Super Regional.
The top-seeded Screaming Eagles (47-11), who earned their third trip to the super regionals and first since winning the national championship in 2018, came out of the elimination bracket to defeat the Cardinals, 5-0, in the opener to force an "if necessary" game. They rallied from a 2-1 deficit to earn a 7-2 win in the deciding game.
USI will host No. 3-seeded Grand Valley State University in the best-of-three super regional Thursday-Friday at the USI Softball Field. Game one on Thursday will be 1 p.m., while game two on Friday is a noon start. The third game, if necessary, would be Friday at 2:30 p.m.