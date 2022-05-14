Screaming Eagles advance to Super Regionals with doubleheader sweep

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western
Kentucky, Henderson.

* WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 842 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon and Newburgh.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Shawneetown.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Minor flooding is occurring at a couple of points on the Ohio River
through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 35.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Screaming Eagles advance to Super Regionals with doubleheader sweep

  • 0
USI Softball Regional Champs
Joe Downs

The USI Softball team swept two games from No. 8-seeded Saginaw Valley State University Saturday to win the NCAA Division II Midwest Region #1 Tournament and clinch a spot in next week's NCAA II Midwest Super Regional.

The top-seeded Screaming Eagles (47-11), who earned their third trip to the super regionals and first since winning the national championship in 2018, came out of the elimination bracket to defeat the Cardinals, 5-0, in the opener to force an "if necessary" game. They rallied from a 2-1 deficit to earn a 7-2 win in the deciding game.

USI will host No. 3-seeded Grand Valley State University in the best-of-three super regional Thursday-Friday at the USI Softball Field. Game one on Thursday will be 1 p.m., while game two on Friday is a noon start. The third game, if necessary, would be Friday at 2:30 p.m.

