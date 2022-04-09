Screaming Eagles Earn Hard-Fought Sweep of Drury

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&