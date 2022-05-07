Screaming Eagles earns doubleheader sweep at UIndy

USI Baseball stunned the University of Indianapolis with a doubleheader sweep, 7-4 and 5-3, Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Screaming Eagles go to 19-28 overall and 8-14 GLVC, while the Greyhounds are 20-27, 11-11 GLVC.
USI opened the final four-game series of the 2022 GLVC schedule with a comeback 7-4 victory.
The Eagles took an early 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when sophomore second baseman Alex Archuleta drove in sophomore left fielder Trent Robinson with a bunt single. Robinson had walked to lead off the frame, advanced to second on a sacrifice, and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
The 1-0 lead would last until the bottom of the fifth when the Greyhounds rallied with four runs to take the lead, 4-1. USI bounced back in the top of the sixth to narrow the new deficit, 4-3, with a pair of tallies.
Junior pinch hitter Gavin McLarty drove in USI's second tally of the day with a ground out, while Archuleta struck again with an RBI-single.
The USI bats took their turn to ignite as the Eagles regained the lead in the top of the seventh, scoring four times for the 7-4 lead. Sophomore designated hitter Daniel Lopez evened the score at 4-4 by scoring on a wild pitch before sophomore third baseman Nolan Cook knocked in the lead run on a RBI-walk.
Archuleta drove in his third run of the game to put USI up 6-4 when he was hit by a pitch. Junior centerfielder Evan Kahre completed the scoring in the top of the seventh and the 7-4 lead, crossing the plate when junior right fielder Ren Tachioka reached on an error.
USI freshman right-hander Tyler Hutson would make that four-run rally standup to earn the win. Hutson (2-2), who relieved senior starter Brice Stuteville in the fifth, blanked the Greyhounds for 4.1 innings. He allowed two hits and struck out two in relief.
USI capped off a doubleheader sweep with a 5-3 victory in game two versus UIndy.
The Eagles started the nightcap off with the same way as the opener, grabbing an early 1-0 lead. Junior catcher Lucas McNew gave the Eagles the first inning lead with a RBI-double to left center.
USI extended the lead to 2-0 in the next frame by manufacturing the run. Junior center fielder Evan Kahre started the frame by walking, advancing to second on a sacrifice, stole third, and scored on sac fly by sophomore second baseman Alex Archuleta.
After UIndy climbed back into the game with a pair of runs in the fourth, the Eagles re-took the lead with runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Sophomore designated hitter Daniel Lopez made the score 3-2 with a RBI-single in the fifth, while Kahre and sophomore third baseman Nolan Cook made the score 5-2 by crossing the plate on wild pitches.
The Greyhounds cut the margin back to two runs, 5-3, with a tally in the sixth before the Eagles shut the door on the victory.
On the mound, USI senior left-hander Sammy Barnett picked up his third win of the season with a strong five-plus innings of work. Barnett (3-2) allowed three runs on six hits, while striking out two.
Sophomore right-hander Carter Stamm finished the contest and posted his first save of the year. Stamm threw 1.2 innings, allowing no runs and one hit.
Up Next for the Eagles:
USI and UIndy conclude the series Sunday with an 11 a.m. (CDT) single game. The doubleheader is the season finale for the Eagles.