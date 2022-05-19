Screaming Eagles edge Grand Valley State, one win away from World Series

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GIBSON...NORTHWESTERN VANDERBURGH AND NORTHEASTERN POSEY COUNTIES... At 943 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mount Carmel to near Patoka to Owensville to near Poseyville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Princeton, Fort Branch, Patoka, Haubstadt and Darmstadt. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Indiana near Mile Marker 25. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 9 and 26. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH