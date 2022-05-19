Screaming Eagles edge Grand Valley State, one win away from World Series

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT
FOR GIBSON...NORTHWESTERN VANDERBURGH AND NORTHEASTERN POSEY
COUNTIES...

At 943 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Carmel to near Patoka to Owensville to near
Poseyville, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Princeton, Fort Branch, Patoka, Haubstadt and Darmstadt.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana near Mile Marker 25.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 9 and 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern
Indiana.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 248 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
JEFFERSON             PERRY                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
UNION                 WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, CARMI,
DIXON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HENDERSON,
MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, OWENSBORO,
PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.

Screaming Eagles edge Grand Valley State, one win away from World Series

  • 0
Allie Goodin
Joe Downs

University of Southern Indiana Softball rode a two-run fifth inning to defeat No. 21 Grand Valley State University, 2-1, in the opening game of the best-of-three NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional Thursday at the USI Softball Field.

The No. 10 Screaming Eagles (48-11), who left the bases loaded in the first and second innings, capitalized on a hit batter and one-out walk when senior designated player Katie Back hit two-out single to left field push across the first run of the game.

Junior shortstop Jordan Rager followed in the next at-bat with another RBI-single to left field as the Eagles built a 2-0 lead.

Grand Valley State (43-7) responded in the sixth inning as a pair of singles wrapped around an error put Lakers on all three bases with no outs. Senior second baseman Taylor Rieger followed with a sacrifice fly that scored the the first run and moved two more into scoring position on the throw home.

After a close play at second base went in favor of the Lakers, the skies opened up and both teams were forced to sit through a near-two hour rain/lightning delay.

Following the break, USI Head Coach Sue Kunkle replaced junior pitcher Allie Goodin with freshman hurler Josie Newman, who struck out two straight batters to get the Eagles out of the jam and into the seventh with a 2-1 lead.

Newman, who picked up her GLVC-leading fourth save of the year, retired the Lakers in order in the seventh to preserve the victory.

USI and Grand Valley State conclude the NCAA II Midwest Super Regional Friday, with game two scheduled for noon and an "if necessary" game three scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

