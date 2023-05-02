 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Screaming Eagles get out-slugged by Southern Illinois

  • 0
USI Men Pick Up Division One Transfer

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team got out-slugged by Southern Illinois University, 14-3, Tuesday night at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois. USI watched its record go to 15-29 overall, while SIU is 25-20.
 
The Screaming Eagles got off to a good start, posting a 1-0 lead after one and a 2-1 advantage after the top of the second. USI senior second baseman Lucas McNew put the Eagles on the scoreboard first, 1-0, with a RBI-single.
 
After SIU knotted the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first, USI sophomore shortstop Ricardo Van Grieken put the Eagles back into the lead, 2-1, with a bases loaded walk. The Salukis responded with a seven-run bottom of the second to take the lead for good in the contest, 8-2.
 
SIU increased the USI deficit to 12-2 with a four-run third before USI could get back on the scoreboard. Junior leftfielder Drew Taylor hit his third home run of the season to pull the Eagles within 12-3 after four innings. That would be as close as the Eagles would come in the final frames as the Salukis closed out the scoring with a tally in the fifth and the sixth for the 14-3 final.
 
On the bump, sophomore right-hander Gavin Seebold took the loss. Seebold (2-4) allowed seven runs, six earned, on five hits in 1.2 innings of work.
 
USI comes home to start a four-game homestand Wednesday when it hosts Miami University (Ohio) for 6 p.m. contest. The first 75 students with a valid USI ID at the USI Baseball Field for the USI-Miami game will receive a free AZZIP pizza coupon.
 
The Redhawks come to the USI Baseball Field with a 15-31 overall record this spring and are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Wednesday's matchup will be the first meeting between USI and Miami in baseball.
 
The four-game homestand concludes with USI Alumni Weekend May 5-7 when the Eagles host the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series. Friday is 6 p.m. first pitch before the series continues Saturday with a 2 p.m. start; and concludes with Senior Day Sunday at noon.
 
The Eagles, who are 6-12 in the OVC, and the Trojans, who are 25-16 overall and 10-5 in the OVC, will meeting for the first time in the history of the two programs. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you