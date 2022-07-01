Screaming Eagles men's basketball adapts to Division One rise

The 4th of July weekend opened with a bang Friday, with USI officially joining the ranks of Division One and the Ohio Valley Conference. Then there was the announcement that the Screaming Eagle men's basketball team would tip-off the season on the road at Missouri. It's a good thing Stan Gouard's squad is sharpening its skills this summer.
"I'm excited, really," says University of Southern Indiana senior guard Jelani Simmons.
"Right now, it's history," says University of Southern Indiana sophomore guard Isaiah Swope.
"I think we put a lot of work in to get to this," says University of Southern Indiana senior forward Jacob Polakovich.
"It's been intense," says University of Southern Indiana men's basketball head coach Stan Gouard.
Going division One isn't easy on any sports stage. For the USI men's basketball team, a squad synonymous with success at the division two level, the climb is still a tall one. Thankfully, the rise has helped in the most important aspect, talent recruitment, and it's reflected in this year's class of newcomers, ranging in prized freshman like A.J. Smith to top transfers like Peter Nwoke from Michigan State and Trevore Lakes from Nebraska.
"If you look on social media, we're on some guys that last year we probably would have never had a chance to talk to," says Gouard. "USI is going through a historical moment right now. We're not just local now, or statewide. We have a better chance to build on our brand globally. We're not talking not just in the midwest, but we can expand a little bit now. That's my goal as a coach."
Senior guard Jelani Simmons, who played at the D-1 level previously at Youngstown State before transferring to USI, knows what makes the difference in making the jump.
"Really just size, really," says Simmons. "Everything else is really the same. IQ and all that. You've just got to get bigger and stronger really."
Now unfortunately due to compliance rules, we're not allowed to go into the gym here at Screaming Eagle Arena and show you what is going on behind me. But what is going on is extremely important, as head coach Stan Gouard and his staff continue the molding of the school's first-ever Division One men's basketball team. Not an easy task, but one that's already paying dividends.
"We've been teaching philosophy, teaching our verbage on defense, teaching rotations and just trying to teach the pace of play," says Gouard. "The biggest thing I took away from watching the OVC tournament last year was how hard those guys play and the intensity level. So, we're trying to implement that with the new guys, but also get our return guys to pick it up a notch."
"Over the summer, it's a lot of nitty gritty, fundamentals on the defensive end, mainly, says Polakovich. "You get recruited because you can score the ball and you're good on the offensive end, but you've got to come together and learn the defensive side of things, especially right now."
"Work hard, get stronger in the weightroom every day, smarter, film room," says Swope. "So overall, just got to work on everything to get ready for D-1. Just got to compete more each and every day. Each drill, you've just got to find the will to go harder in each drill, each practice to prepare us for this season."
Another facet of the move to Division One is that suddenly, the Screaming Eagles are a popular non-conference date for tbig name squads.
"We're getting calls from everybody, says Gouard. "We've gotten calls from Kentucky, Duke, Illinois. A lot of teams are calling. While it sounds good, we have to be careful on our end to make sure we instill some confidence in our guys with our scheduling, so when we start league play we're not 0-and-10 or 0-and-12 because we've taken all these bye games. We're going to play Notre Dame. We'll play another high major team. After that, we're going to play a couple mids. I think we're going to play four non-D1s. And we're going to play some low majors as well. My goal, going into the conference is to make sure we're above .500."