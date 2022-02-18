Screaming Eagles Open Baseball Season with Upset Win

University of Southern Indiana Baseball opened the 2022 campaign with a 19-6 upset victory at #26 Young Harris University Friday afternoon in Georgia. The Screaming Eagles start the year 1-0, while Young Harris falls to 6-2.
The Eagles struck early with a three-run first inning to take command of the game. USI junior catcher Lucas McNew gave USI a 1-0 lead with an RBI single, while sophomore first baseman Adam Wildeman extended the margin to 3-0 with a two-run single up the middle.
USI got the bats going again in the top of the fourth when another three spot. Senior shortstop Ethan Hunter pushed a run across after reaching on an error to increase the lead to 4-0, while McNew and sophomore designated hitter Trent Robinson knocked runs with a double and a single, respectively, to put the advantage at 6-0.
USI's offense exploded again in the fifth with a four-run frame. After junior right fielder Ren Tachioka forced in a run with a hit by pitch, Hunter knocked in a pair with a two-run double that would put the Eagles ahead 9-0.
Tachioka struck again by scoring on a wild pitch before junior leftf ielder Evan Kahre singled in a tally for the 11-0 margin.