Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

Ohio River at Shawneetown.

.Heavy rainfall that occurred Thursday continues to cause rises
on the Ohio River.  The river will rise above flood stage at these
locations between tonight and Monday, and remain above flood stage
through next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 42.3 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Screaming Eagles Open Baseball Season with Upset Win

  • 0
Screaming Eagles Volleyball Claims USI Invitational Title

University of Southern Indiana Baseball opened the 2022 campaign with a 19-6 upset victory at #26 Young Harris University Friday afternoon in Georgia. The Screaming Eagles start the year 1-0, while Young Harris falls to 6-2.   

 

The Eagles struck early with a three-run first inning to take command of the game. USI junior catcher Lucas McNew  gave USI a 1-0 lead with an RBI single, while sophomore first baseman Adam Wildeman extended the margin to 3-0 with a two-run single up the middle.

 

USI got the bats going again in the top of the fourth when another three spot. Senior shortstop Ethan Hunter pushed a run across after reaching on an error to increase the lead to 4-0, while McNew and sophomore designated hitter Trent Robinson knocked runs with a double and a single, respectively, to put the advantage at 6-0.

 

USI's offense exploded again in the fifth with a four-run frame. After junior right fielder Ren Tachioka forced in a run with a hit by pitch, Hunter knocked in a pair with a two-run double that would put the Eagles ahead 9-0.

 

Tachioka struck again by scoring on a wild pitch before junior leftf ielder Evan Kahre singled in a tally for the 11-0 margin.

