Screaming Eagles prep for Super Regionals

The University of Southern Indiana softball team have taken the road less traveled to reach this week's division two super regional.
After dropping the opener to Saginaw Valley State, the Screaming Eagles, facing elimination, reeled off back-to-back wins over Lindenwood and Drury, then swept Saginaw Valley State to take home the regional crown.
"We learned as a team that we can beat anyone when we set our minds to," says University of Southern Indiana junior pitcher Allie Goodin. "We will never lose to a team twice. I think that's one of the things we keep saying, but it's been awesome just to learn and grow as a team."
"It kind of shows that we can take the hard way," says University of Southern Indiana senior infielder Katie Back. "We obviously went the route that wasn't as easy. Nut I think it just shows how gritty we are, and how we consistently refuse to lose. Kind of just shows who we are as a program."
"Coming out and losing that first game", says University of Southern Indiana softball head coach Sue Kunkle, "and it's not that we played bad, at all. A 1-0 ball game, that's kind of normal in a postseason game. The next day, they were back to like the team that we recognize. They're fiery. Kind of gritty. We really just saw how bad they want this."