Screaming Eagles snap 6-game skid

The USI baseball team broke a six-game losing streak with a 12-9 win over Missouri S&T Friday afternoon in Evansville. The Screaming Eagles go to 16-26 overall and 5-12 GLVC, while the Miners are 17-21, 5-12 GLVC.
USI spotted Missouri S&T a tally in the first frame before taking its first lead of the game, 2-1, with a two-spot in the bottom half of the opening frame. Sophomore third baseman Daniel Lopez put USI on the board with a bases-loaded walk, while sophomore first baseman Michael Conner gave the Eagles their first lead of the game on a RBI-fielder's choice.
The 2-1 lead was short lived as the Miners bounce back to score four in the top of the second. The Eagles responded with another two-spot in the third on a RBI-sacrifice fly by Conner and a RBI-single by junior left fielder Evan Kahre to cut the deficit to 5-4.
USI took back the advantage, 6-5, with a third two-run frame in the fourth. Sophomore designated hitter Gavin McLarty tied the score, 5-5, with a bases loaded walk before Lopez gave USI the lead, 6-5, with a sacrifice fly.
After the Miners bounced back to take an 8-6 lead, the Eagles took control in the sixth with a six-run explosion to regain the lead, 12-8. The USI six-run rally was highlighted by the three-run double by sophomore second baseman Alex Archuleta that gave the Eagles a three-run, 11-8 advantage. Archuleta also scored the final run of the frame on a RBI-bunt single by senior shortstop Ethan Hunter.
The Miners made another run at the Eagles in the seventh, loading the bases with one out and scoring once, before USI escaped with one run scored and a 12-9 lead. Missouri S&T had one more chance in the ninth to rally, putting runners at first and third with one out before the Eagles closed the door on the victory.