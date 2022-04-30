Screaming Eagles win second straight walk-off victory

The USI Baseball team walked off with 7-6 victory over Missouri University of Science & Technology Saturday afternoon in Evansville. The Screaming Eagles move to 17-26 overall and 6-12 GLVC, while the Miners are now 17-22, 5-13 GLVC.
The Eagles struck first in the game, taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning. USI senior shortstop Ethan Hunter singled in sophomore second baseman Alex Archuleta with the opening run and a lead that would stand up until the top of the fourth when Missouri S&T evened the score, 1-1.
USI responded with a five-run bottom of the fourth to retake the lead, 6-1. The five-run explosion was highlighted by the three-run double by junior catcher Lucas McNew after junior right fielder Ren Tachioka and Hunter drove in runs with a walk and a single, respectively.
The Miners bounced back with five unanswered runs to tie the game at 6-6, scoring four in the sixth and one in the seventh to send the contest in to extra innings.
After a 2:45 rain delay, the Eagles finally closed out the victory in the second extra frame. USI loaded the bases in the ninth before sophomore left fielder Trent Robinson stroked a single to right field to walk off with the win.
USI sophomore right-hander Carter Stamm picked up the win in relief. Stamm (3-2) went three innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.