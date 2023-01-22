Second half stumble dooms Evansville women

A strong first half went for naught, as the University of Evansville women's basketball team got blasted by Illinois State 78-46 Sunday afternoon in Normal.
The Aces were led by senior guard/forward Abby Feit who drained four three-pointers and finished with 20 pointers. Redshirt junior Celine Dupont chipped in with nine points and five boards off the bench.
Evansville returns home for a pair of home games next weekend. On Friday, the Aces play host to Murray State at 6 pm. Sunday brings Belmont to town for a 1 pm tip-off.