Shallenberger Leads Aces to Series Opening Win at Missouri St.

The University of Evansville baseball team rode the red-hot bat of Mark Shallenberger and the steady left arm of starting pitcher Shane Gray to a 6-4 victory over Missouri State Friday afternoon in Springfield, Mo.
Shallenberger improved is team-leading batting average to .403, going 2-for-3 at the plate, including a home run, his eighth of the season to pace UE at the plate. Southpaw Shane Gray struck out nine, while allowing three runs across eight innings of work.
The wind puts Evansville above .500 for the first time this season at 17-16. They're also 2-3 in Missouri Valley Conference. Missouri State drops to 14-15 on the year and 0-4 in the MVC play.
Game two and three of the series will be played as a doubleheader Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 pm in Springfield, Mo.