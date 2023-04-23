Shallenberger's return ignites Aces

While the torrents of spring washed out the University of Evansville baseball team's series opener at Murray State Friday night, it can't dampen the Aces' spirits with the return of their catalyst, Mark Shallenberger.
"He's really a spark plug," says University of Evansville graduate student outfielder Eric Roberts. "You see his energy out there. You can't quite match it."
"Definitely has a lot of personality and flair on the baseball field," says University of Evansville head coach Wes Carroll.
Brash, bold, breathtaking. University of Evansville outfielder Mark Shallenberger is all those things and then some. A year ago, the sweet swinging southpaw from St. Louis ignited the Aces's drive, which brought them with one win of the Missouri Valley Conference's title game. Coming off an All-MVC season, in which he led the team in batting average and on-base percentage, much was expected for Shallenberger in 2023. However, a broken hand suffered in pregame warm-ups in February threatened to short-circuit his senior year.
"I've been out for a while," says Shallenberger. "When you get hurt, a major injury like that, you know it's going to be a certain timeline. I knew I had at least six weeks out. So I just tried to fill the time. Keep doing some jobs, whether it was helping the young guys during bat practice, or just doing work around the field, trying to help guys out."
Six weeks after after surgery, Shallenberger made his turn to the starting lineup, though it wasn't without a return of the rookie jitters as well.
"I had trouble sleeping the night before," says Shallenberger. "I'd been thinking about that day for literally a month and a half, since I got hurt, knowing that was the day I might be able to come back."
As much as Shallenberger needed to be back on the field, head coach Wes Carroll's squad needed to his bat as well to re-ignite an offense who's fire had flickered after an early-season nine game winning streak. And Shallenberger didn't disappoint, going 3-for-5 for 2 home runs and 6 R-B-I's in a 10-2 win over then first place Southern Illinois.
"We needed a shot of adrenaline, and Mark gave it to us," says Carroll. "Just the quality at-bats that we get out of him at the lead-off spot really sets the table for our entire lineup. He's just one of those special, special players in our program that we're going to lean on down the stretch."
"It helps a ton having Mark back," says Roberts. "He's provided quite a spark in the lineup. He's an unbelievable hitter, great teammate. Lacing doubles, home runs, bringing the energy. Doing his little shake on second base, bat flipping and everything. Just having him back has been great."
And perhaps that's the biggest part of Shallenberger's game, the swagger that he brings to the game, and which he infuses into the rest of the Aces dugout.
"We embrace it, and I think our entire team embraces it as well," says Carroll. "We want to play with a lot of energy, a lot of life. We like to say no one has more fun than the Aces. It's true, whenever Mark steps on the field. He gives that energy that's much needed, and he also performs. You have to produce and perform whenever you want to carry yourself that way. We follow his lead, when it comes to being at the top of the lineup, a guy who's going to produce for us, and we're going to provide that energy as well."
Since his tour de force performance in his return, Shallenberger inevitably has come back down to Earth in the stats department, however he's just happy to be back for the stretch drive of the season.
"It felt really good, but at the same time, I'm just trying to take it one game at a time, one at bat at a time," says Shallenberger. "Being back is amazing, not just being back, but being back with full confidence. Understanding my abilities and having confidence in them."