Slow start dooms Evansville men at Indiana State

A 13-0 hole proved to be too much for the University of Evansville men's basketball team, as they fell on the road at Indiana State, 91-63, Thursday night at the Hulman Center.

Leading UE was Kenny Strawbridge Jr. who recorded 21 points.  He hit 8 of his 19 attempts.  Marvin Coleman II played all 40 minutes and picked up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Gabe Spinelli scored a career-high 10 points on Thursday with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team dropping a 91-63 game to Indiana State at the Hulman Center. 

On Sunday, UE opens the New Year at 1 p.m. against Murray State at the Ford Center.  For the first, the Aces will wear black jerseys.  Fans are encouraged to join UE in wearing black to the game.

