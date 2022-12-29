Slow start dooms Evansville men at Indiana State

A 13-0 hole proved to be too much for the University of Evansville men's basketball team, as they fell on the road at Indiana State, 91-63, Thursday night at the Hulman Center.
Leading UE was Kenny Strawbridge Jr. who recorded 21 points. He hit 8 of his 19 attempts. Marvin Coleman II played all 40 minutes and picked up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Gabe Spinelli scored a career-high 10 points on Thursday with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team dropping a 91-63 game to Indiana State at the Hulman Center.
On Sunday, UE opens the New Year at 1 p.m. against Murray State at the Ford Center. For the first, the Aces will wear black jerseys. Fans are encouraged to join UE in wearing black to the game.