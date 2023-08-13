Smith's gem delivers Otters past Washington

Zach Smith threw seven shutout innings and the Evansville Otters shutout the Washington Wild Things 1-0 Sunday afternoon at Bosse Field.
The Otters earned their second shutout of the week and ninth of the season - second best in the Frontier League. Evansville’s win extends a streak of 42-straight series over two years without being swept at Bosse Field.
Smith (6-6) pitched his ninth quality start of the season on his 25th birthday. He struck out four batters while stranding four runners in scoring position. Smith allowed just two hits.
Evansville scored the lone run of the game in the first inning. Noah Myers walked and stole second base.
Dakota Phillips then delivered with two outs, batting a ball into right to score Myers for a 1-0 lead that held up over the final eight innings.
Washington put the first two runners on in the ninth inning on a hit-by-pitch and walk. Both advanced into scoring position on a bunt.
The Wild Things knocked a base hit into right field but Jeffrey Baez threw out the run at the plate. Jake Polancic then struck out the last batter to win the game.
Kevin Davis pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Evansville held Washington to just four total hits.
Polancic earns his 12th save of the season - third most in the Frontier League.
The Otters sit in the third playoff spot in the Frontier League West with three weeks left in the regular season.
Evansville now hits the road for a six game road trip starting against the Florence Y’Alls. First pitch is slated for 5:32 PM CT from Thomas More Stadium in Florence, Kentucky.
