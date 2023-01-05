The USI Men's Basketball team battled Morehead State University down to the wire before finally falling 84-80, Thursday night at Morehead, Kentucky. The loss dropped the Screaming Eagles go to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in the OVC, while Morehead State improves to 9-7 and 2-1 in the OVC.
The Screaming Eagles dominated the early part of the game, going up by double digits. However, Morehead State rallied back, closing the gap quickly, eventually cutting the deficit to 37-36 at the half.
The second half would see Morehead State build a 12 point lead on the Screaming Eagles, but USI rally late, making it an 82-80 ball game, but never closed the gap.
The Screaming Eagles were led by sophomore Isaiah Swope, who tallied 25 points. Graduate forward Trevor Lakes was second with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Senior forward Jacob Polakovich and Jeremiah Hernanez chipped in with 10 points each. Polakovich also racked up a game-high 14 rebounds for his complete his fifth double-double of the season.
USI comes home to the friendly surroundings of Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday when it hosts Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Southern Indiana men come up painfully short at Morehead State
The USI Men's Basketball team battled Morehead State University down to the wire before finally falling 84-80, Thursday night at Morehead, Kentucky. The loss dropped the Screaming Eagles go to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in the OVC, while Morehead State improves to 9-7 and 2-1 in the OVC.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device