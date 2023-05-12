State of the Aces, Part 2 - Where the program, where it's headed

Rebuilding a proud program from the bottom up is rarely pretty. Such was the case in University of Evansville men's basketball head coach David Ragland's first season at the Aces helm. In part two of our series "State of the Aces", Ragland looks at where the program is, and where it's headed.
"A lot of times in life", says Ragland, "you get into a project and once you get in it you realize there are other variables to this project that maybe you didn't anticipate."
One year ago, David Ragland first brought his tool box to the University of Evansville, knowing that the Aces men's basketball program was a fixer upper, and he quickly learned through a 5-and-27 campaign, more rehabilitation was in order.
"That's really what we got a chance to see is what are we working with." says Ragland. "What are some outlying advantages that we have and what are some areas of improvement that we need to focus on. That's what this year was."
However, through the losing, Ragland never lost the team, as several of their best efforts came late in the season, including a 71-59 upset win over Northern Iowa. The team's lone Missouri Valley Conference victory.
"Whatever our longest losing streak was, I couldn't tell you," says Ragland. "It's so cliche "get lost in the process", "it's all about the process", however you want to word it. We focused on getting better every day. That was our only focus."
And through that process, Ragland believes his team moved forward, despite their less than impressive record.
"Everybody measures success differently," says Ragland. "Just because you're losing games, doesn't mean your failing. You're learning who you are. What life is about, what adversity, what challenges, obstacles, what hurdles you're overcoming and turning them into opportunities."
While the team wasn't a success on the court, as far as wins-and losses go, Ragland points to their progress off the court as the first sign of a turnaround.
"I'm proud of this," says Ragland. "We carried a 3.1 team GPA throughout the year. The amount of community outreach that we've done this year. That amount of lives that our student athletes have touched and changed in positive ways. That's as important as winning games. But we're winning in all the other factors that are just as important, that will eventually turn into wins on the court."
Still, at the end of the season, no fewer than seven players transferred out of the program, including regular starters Antoine Smith Jr. and Preston Phillips. Still, Ragland says the five returnees from last year's roster, including Gage Bobe and Kenny Strawbridge Jr,. will form a solid nucleus moving forward.
"The five individuals that are coming back", says Ragland, "they understand what we do every day and the work that we put in. They went through the wars with us and face some of those adversities. They have an opportunity to say "Here's what we went through. Here are the frustrations. Here's the experiences we had that built this chip on our shoulder". They're going to have a certain hunger."
That, combined with the talent transfusion from his first full incoming signing class, Ragland believes this once proud program is ready to take that next big step. And he has a message for Aces Nation.
"Stay with us," says Ragland. "Keep pushing for us. Keep fighting with us. We're building in the right direction, the right way and we'll make positive steps this upcoming year on the court. And I understand there's going to be some naysayers and some people who want it instantly. Trust me, I want it too. But if you're going to do it the right way, we're going to be above board in everything that we do. We're not going to cut corners, as far as quality people or quality work. We're going to get there. It's not a matter of if, but when."