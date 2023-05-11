State of the Aces: Ragland's first full signing class

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) - A year ago, David Ragland took over a University of Evansville men's basketball program in dire need of a renovation.This past season was spent inspecting the foundation and framework. In part one of my series "The State of the Aces", I sat down with the coach to take a look at his newest building blocks, his incoming signing class.
"Our focus as a staff was adding skill, shooting and size," says Ragland..
During a rough rebuilding year, which saw his team win just five games all season, first-year University of Evansville men's basketball head coach David Ragland got a firsthand look at the Aces deficiencies, and set out to solve them. A tough task, considering the program's recent struggles. How would he sell it on the ultra competitive recruiting trail.?
"It starts with relationships and then what we had to offer at UE," says Ragland. And a great conference in the Missouri Valley, and being in a place where people really care about sports, and they really care about our basketball program. A passionate fan base. You want to be somewhere where you're comfortable. You're around good people, and the people sell it, and just got a sense of what Evansville is about, as a program, as a university and as a community."
And while the proof will be in the playing, a first look, Ragland and his staff's salesmanship was stellar, as his first full signing class appears to be a winner, beginning with the incoming freshman and multi-faceted guard Chuck Bailey the 3rd, the 3rd rated prospect in his home state of Michigan, ranked 22nd in the Midwest, and 35th nationally.
"Chuck Bailey is highly-touted, been recruited at the highest levels," says Ragland. "6-4, can play multiple positions."
"Braylon Jackson. 6-5," says Ragland.. Can really shoot it, score it, from Florida. Athletically, he's going to be fun to watch."
"Michael Day is 6-11, from Idaho," says Ragland. "Spent a little time in Albuquerque at ABC Prep. Another guy that can stretch the floor, can really shoot it".
"Josh Hughes, who's coming in from Australia," says Ragland." 6-10, can really shoot it. He's skilled, again a dribble passed, shoot guy.
Ragland and his staff also made good use of the transfer portal, beginning with bringing a tough of Evansville past back in the fold with Cameron Haffner. The son of UE Hall of Famer, Scott Hafner arrives after a fabulous first year playing for another Evansville Hall of Famer, Marty Simmons, at Eastern Illinois.
"Cameron Haffner coming over, familiar last name to a lot of people," says Ragland. " "Can really score it. Can really shoot it. Was Freshman Player of the Year in the OVC."
"Ben Humrichous. He's 6-9 and has guard skills and can really shoot it, good offensive abilities," says Ragland.
"Tanner Cuff, who's coming in from Salt Lake. 6-6," says Ragland. "Can play the point guard spot. He's very skilled. A willing passer. Makes people around him better."
And then there are the walk-ons. An afterthought in the past, Vincennes grad, Gage Bobe has made them a critical piece to the puzzle with his play at guard, and for that Ragland has gone local again,beginning with Evansville Day School's Tyler Myers, the all-time leading scorer in the city of Evansville.
"You can't do something special without special people", says Ragland, "and Tyler's an unbelievable person. Obviously, a good basketball player. He set the record in the city as far as scoring. But the change-making that he's doing in the community. He's passionate about change-making. We look forward to partnering with him and growing what we can do there."
Last, but certain not least, there's two-time SIAC Player of the Year and All-State honorable mention Castle's Weston Aigner.
"You want guys who will run through a brick wall for you," says Ragland. "He's always done that. Just his entire family is built that way. We want guy that are self-starters. Guys that are committed, hard workers, everyday guys and he embodies all that."