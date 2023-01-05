Strong start can't save Screaming Eagle women

The USI Women's Basketball team raced out to double digit lead, but stumbled late, falling to Morehead State on the road Thursday night, 64-61.
Southern Indiana was led by Meredith Raley with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds.
The Screaming Eagles came out of the gates with a strong start in the contest, attacking the paint. USI jumped out to a 10-0 lead through the first four minutes. However, Morehead State would whittle that lead down from there, eventually catching, then passing USI in the second half.
The Screaming Eagles will return home to Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday at 5 p.m. when USI takes on a familiar foe in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.