 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Strong start can't save Screaming Eagle women

  • 0
Screaming Eagles Volleyball Claims USI Invitational Title

The USI Women's Basketball team raced out to double digit lead, but stumbled late, falling to Morehead State on the road Thursday night, 64-61.

Southern Indiana was led by Meredith Raley with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds.
 
The Screaming Eagles came out of the gates with a strong start in the contest, attacking the paint. USI jumped out to a 10-0 lead through the first four minutes. However, Morehead State would whittle that lead down from there, eventually catching, then passing USI in the second half.
 
The Screaming Eagles will return home to Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday at 5 p.m. when USI takes on a familiar foe in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device