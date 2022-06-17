Tecumseh achieves season-long goal: State Title Game

Having finally gotten over the semi-state hump, the Tecumseh High School baseball team is on it's way to their ultimate goal, the state title game. A goal they've been focused on all season-long.
"It's been a battle every year to get here to semi-state," says Tecumseh baseball head coach Ted Thompson.
"We've been thinking about this since the beginning of the season," says Tecumseh junior catcher/pitcher Conner Anglin. "Coach Thompson always talked about how we want to be on Victory Field."
"Getting to the state title game has always been a dream of mine, and I think everyone else's on this team," says Tecumseh junior pitcher/infielder Dax Bailey.
After five years of struggle, the dream became a reality this past weekend, as the Tecumseh baseball team hoisted up the Semi-State trophy after beating Shakamak, and more importantly, punched it's ticket to the 1-A State title game. However, quickly the mindset shifts back to business and Saturday's winner-take all showdown with Lafayette Central Catholic at Victory Field.
"We just try to do a little bit of extra preparation for what we know is ahead of us in Lafayette Central. It's the state championship, so our mindset is just to stay simple, doing our jobs," says Thompson.
"It's just another baseball game, the stadium's a little bit bigger, but we're just going to try to block that all out and play are game," says Bailey.
"We know that we can win. We've known that all through postseason we've done it," says Anglin. "So, now we just have to go out and execute and do what we need to do, and that's what we've been doing in practice all week."
This is a confident Braves squad, one that has reeled off ten straight wins. This past weekend, the team reached it's apex, blasting Shakamak 12-to-3 to win the Semi-State crown.
"We really put some at-bats together," says Thompson. "We did it a couple of other times. Hopefully we can do that Saturday. If we do, I think we'll be in good shape. Looking forward to that, and hopefully are kids will hit the ball well."
"The freshman and underclassmen stepped up big time in that game," says Anglin. "We had RBIs by Wyatt and Landon. So the freshman stepped up and really took a big role in us winning that game."
"We're deep, top to bottom, everybody hits the ball well," says Anglin. "When I'm pitching, just getting them runs every inning, just putting it on, it just makes me so much more confident on the mound."
And Tecumseh's ace, Dax Bailey, couldn't get much more confident. Backed by that offensive eruption, along with stellar defense, which erased a pair of would be runs, the junior hurler continued his breakout season with a complete game win.
"I was going through a growth spurt last year, so things were off-balanced a little bit," says Bailey. "And I've also put on a little muscle this year, so it's allowed me to throw a little harder."
"Dax's confidence has really grown over the course of the year," says Thompson. "You could just see it, each and every outing, he just got a little bit better, a little bit better. He's done a great job of establishing who Dax Bailey could have been last year and is this year . As the team voted on, he has been our MVP pitcher."
Bailey will get the start at Victory Field on Saturday, as the Braves look to get little Tecumseh High School it's third state title of the school year, following girls basketball and softball.
"Oh it would be amazing," says Anglin! "We've seen other people do it so now we want to be one of those people who do it. Three state championships in one school year is unheard of for school. So we want to make that happen."
"For the community, to with the state championship would just be invaluable," says Thompson. "It's just really great for our whole community to recognize what our guys have done. And I think it goes for our whole athletic program. We're just up here in northern Warrick County, but hey, it's a great place, great facilities. It will just be great for our whole community, if we can bring home a championship. Otherwise, I might be in trouble, since I'm the only one who doesn't win that state championship."