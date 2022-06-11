Tecumseh baseball advance to state title game

With an offensive explosion, the Tecumseh baseball team finally ended four years of semi-state struggle, as they beat Shakamak 12-3 for the 1A championship at Ruxer Field in Jasper Saturday afternoon.
The Braves (19-12) were paced by junior catcher Conner Anglin, who blasted a solo home run in the third inning. Junior starting pitcher Dax Bailey was clutch on both sides of the plate, tossing a complete game, while striking out four batters. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate, while knocking in three RBIs.
Head coach Ted Thompson's Braves will face Lafayette Central Catholic for the 1A state title next weekend at Victory Field in Indianapolis.