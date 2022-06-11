 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tecumseh baseball advance to state title game

  • 0
Tecumseh Baseball Semistate Champs
Joe Downs

With an offensive explosion, the Tecumseh baseball team finally ended four years of semi-state struggle, as they beat Shakamak 12-3 for the 1A championship at Ruxer Field in Jasper Saturday afternoon.

The Braves (19-12) were paced by junior catcher Conner Anglin, who blasted a solo home run in the third inning. Junior starting pitcher Dax Bailey was clutch on both sides of the plate, tossing a complete game, while striking out four batters. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate, while knocking in three RBIs.

Head coach Ted Thompson's Braves will face Lafayette Central Catholic for the 1A state title next weekend at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Recommended for you