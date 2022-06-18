Tecumseh baseball falls in state title game

Tecumseh first appearance in state title game came to a disappointing end Saturday afternoon, as the Braves fell to Lafayette Central Catholic in the 1A Championship game 4-1 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Errors cost Tecumseh, as the Knights scored three of their runs on Brave miscues.
Down 2-0 in the fourth inning, the Braves pushed a run across on a Lafayette Central Catholic error, but came up empty with bases loaded later in the frame.
Tecumseh's season ends with a record of 19-13. Lafayette Central Catholic, which won it's 8th state title in program history, finishes with a record of 27-6.