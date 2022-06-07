Tecumseh baseball hopes the third time's the charm at Semi-State

Their regular season record might not have been anything to write home about, but the Tecumseh baseball team has once again ignited in the postseason, and are back in the semi-states looking right past wrongs.
"I had all the confidence in the world that we would get here," says Tecumseh junior pitcher/infielder Dax Bailey.
"We've had it in our minds since the beginning of the season that we want to be on Victory Field on June 17th," says Tecumseh junior catcher/pitcher Conner Anglin.
"We just know what the pathway is and we just hit it head on," says Tecumseh head coach Ted Thompson.
No question, the Tecumseh baseball team has laid a well-worn path to the 1-A semistates. They've made it to Indiana's pentultimate game twice in the past four years. However, this time they're doing it with a much younger bunch of Braves, who have learned the hard way.
"Currently, we start four freshman, one sophomore and five juniors," says Thompson. "We're extremely young and we have learned a lot throughout the course of the year. Our schedule itself, we play all the Evansville teams. We play Terre Haute. We really like the opportunity to play against those big quality teams, so we can see where we're at the end of the year, as it comes tournament time."
"Our juniors have taken a good leadership role this year and we've all worked together towards this goal of getting to semi-state and moving forward after this week," says Bailey.
Semi-State week has been sole sticking point to this would-be dynastic program that head coach Ted Thompson has created since taking over at Tecumseh five years ago. And it's those missed opportunities that driving the Braves this time around.
"Last year we had the chance to do the same thing we're doing this year, we just didn't execute," says Anglin. "So, this year executing is a really big part of our team."
"We just stress a lot of fundamentals," says Thompson. "We stress a lot of things. We talk about the game itself. Sometimes those are boring. But the truth of the matter is that they're really effective in terms of execution come game time. So, we really just try to emphasize that day-in and day-out. We don't take a day off from the basic fundamentals of every aspect of the game."
And the value of Thompson's system has been has been demonstrated this postseason, especially this past weekend. Put in a regional with the number one and two teams in 1-A, Borden and Barr-Reeve the unranked Braves emerged as champs.
"We already knew we could beat both of them," says Anglin. "During the season, we beat both of them. We handled Borden very well and then we beat Barr-Reeve at our own place. So, we knew we could take care of them. We just had to prove it."
"The rankings, we haven't been in them much this year at all", says Bailey, "so just knowing that we've beaten the ranked teams makes us feel a lot better and makes us want to play even harder and get the job done."
And with that confidence, the Braves will look to finally crack the code to the State Title game when they face Shakamak Saturday afternoon at Jasper's Ruxer Field. But it won't be not just for themselves and the program, but for their beloved bench boss.
"It would mean a lot to us, but definitely for Coach Thompson," says Anglin. "Coach Thompson's been trying to get passed Semi-state ever since he's been here, and he never has. So, this is what we want for him."
"He just pushes to be our best," says Bailey. "He gets everything out of us that we can possibly have in baseball. Not only that, but he makes us better people off the field. Honestly, he's probably the best coach I've ever had."