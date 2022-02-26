Tecumseh, Forest Park Girls Bring Home State Gold

For the first time in either program's history, the Tecumseh and Forest Park girls basketball teams both brought home state titles at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday.
The Lady Braves behind a 29 point, 13 rebound performance from sophomore forward Jenna Donahoo, and a 19 point effort from senior forward Kaybree Oxley beat title game regular Lafayette Central Catholic 60-53 in the 1-A Game.
In the 2-A Game, the Rangers got 22 points and a record 17 rebounds from junior forward Amber Tretter, as they downed Frankton 52-44.