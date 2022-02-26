 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown, and Golconda

.Water levels continue to rise along the Ohio River from Owensboro
to Golconda. Crests in minor to moderate flood stage are forecast to
occur early to mid week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 44.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Tecumseh, Forest Park Girls Bring Home State Gold

  • 0
Tecumseh Girls State Champs
Joe Downs

For the first time in either program's history, the Tecumseh and Forest Park girls basketball teams both brought home state titles at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday.

The Lady Braves behind a 29 point, 13 rebound performance from sophomore forward Jenna Donahoo, and a 19 point effort from senior forward Kaybree Oxley beat title game regular Lafayette Central Catholic 60-53 in the 1-A Game.

In the 2-A Game, the Rangers got 22 points and a record 17 rebounds from junior forward Amber Tretter, as they downed Frankton 52-44.

