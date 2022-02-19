Tecumseh Girls Earn Their First-Ever Trip to Indy Beating Waldron

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.6
feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 34.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 40.2
feet Monday, February 28.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tecumseh Girls Earn Their First-Ever Trip to Indy Beating Waldron

  • Updated
  • 0
TECUMSEH SEMISTATE
Joe Downs

The Tecumseh girls basketball team continued to shock some of thee best teams in Indiana 1-A basketball, beating Waldron 54-42 in the Semi-State Title game at Jeffersonville High School Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Braves will face Lafayette Central Catholic in the Indiana 1-A State Title game next Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Recommended for you