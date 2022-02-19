Tecumseh Girls Earn Their First-Ever Trip to Indy Beating Waldron

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.
For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
* WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 34.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 40.2
feet Monday, February 28.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&