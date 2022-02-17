Tecumseh Girls Gets Set for First-Ever Semi-State

After years of struggle and disappointment, the Tecumseh girls basketball team is boldly going where no Lady Braves squad has gone before, the semi-states.
"That's been the ultimate goal," says Tecumseh girls head coach Adam Lubbenhusen.
"It's really exciting," says Tecumseh senior forward Kaybree Oxley.
"It's probably the best thing that could have happened," says Tecumseh sophomore Jenna Donahoo.
At Tecumseh girls basketball practice, the back of head coach Adam Lubbehusen's t-shirt says it all. For four straight years, the Braves have owned their 1-A sectional, however for the previous three, that's where the domination ended. Not so this year, as Tecumseh beat Trinity Lutheran, then battled back from a 9-0 deficit to edge Lanesville 47-46 to secure the program's first-ever regional title.
"We haven't ever been able to do that before", says Oxley, "and for me to be able to experience that myself, and making history by winning a regional, it's really different from winning a sectional four years in a row."
"We knew that there was a lot of pressure on us", says Donahoo, "because we've been there three years in a row. And we wanted to be the people who finally made it through."
"The last three years, our expectation is", says Lubbenhusen, "we've got to the regional championship game, but we could just never get over it. And I think the girls were like "we've got to get there, it's a letdown". At shootaround yesterday, me and the other coaches noticed they were loose. I think the monkey's off their back. We've got to where we were supposed to get. Now we've got passed it. We're going to play another weekend and if we win this weekend, we'll play another."
No one player is more thankful and more relieved than Kaybree Oxley. For the past four seasons, the senior forward has been the standard bearer for the program, breaking the school record for career scoring and rebounding. She came in determined to crush the regional curse in her final go-around.
"I texted my coach at the start of this year," says Oxley. "I said, "I'm giving it my all and we're going all the way this year and I'm not letting anything stop this". Even if we do lose, that just makes us better."
"She's one of the best, I'm going to say", says Lubbehusen, "in Southern Indiana that's ever played. She can put the ball in the bucket, played four years. Sometimes I think she's too unselfish. She passes it sometimes too much. She wants her teammates to be just as successful as she is. She doesn't care about how many points she score. She's more worried about winning. When she plays well, we play well. I think kids look to her. Not so much that she's a vocal leader, but they play off of how hard she plays. She plays hard, we play hard. It's just a confidence thing."
And nowhere is that more evident than with the Braves underclassmen, as sophomore Jenna Donahoo is second in scoring and rebounding behind Oxley, averaging better than 12 points and 7 rebounds per game.
"Our team is very well-rounded," says Donahoo. "Everybody can play almost every spot. We're very deep. So, it's just been honor to play as much as I did."
The march to Indianapolis and the 1-A State Title game is just one more win away. However, standing in Tecumseh's way is a tough team from Waldron. At 24-and-1, the Mohawks are 6th in the entire state in defense, giving up just 32 points a contest, while averaging nearly 56 a game, good enough for the 13th best margin of victory in all of Indiana.
"They have about six kids that can really put the ball in the bucket," says Lubbehusen. "I've seen some game film on them and looked at a few stats. They have six kids who can average anywhere from eight one night to 18, and that's hard to guard. They kind of resemble our squad a little bit. We're not super big. They're not super big. I think if we attack the basket, like we did last weekend. That was our game. Get the ball inside. Get them in foul trouble and go to the line and hit our free throws. In the Championship against Lanesville we were 20-for-26. You hit your free throws like that, you're going to win games. We hit one enough. We win by one, so that was big."
The Braves and Mohawks square off for a berth in the 1-A State Title game Saturday at Jeffersonville High School. Tip off is at noon Central time.