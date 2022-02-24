Tecumseh Girls Look to Make More History this Weekend

The Tecumseh girls basketball team is looking to reach the Hoosier state's final frontier this weekend for the first time ever. However, their bench boss is no stranger to Indiana high school's ultimate game.
"If you're not nervous, you're not ready," says Tecumseh senior forward Morgan Wilson.
"If you're not nervous, than you're not ready to play," says Tecumseh senior forward Kaybree Oxley.
"Like we've talked to the girls, if you're not nervous than you're not ready to play," says Tecumseh head coach Adam Lubbehusen.
Tecumseh girls head coach Adam Lubbehusen's "State Championship Week" message has come over loud and clear for a Braves squad that has found itself in Indiana 1-A's' ultimate game, following a mediocre start to the season.
"At the beginning of the season we kind of really struggled with team chemistry," says Wilson. But as the season's went on, we've learned to trust each other, gain our confidence and learn what we can and can't do against other teams. The key to our success has been communication."
"The front end of our schedule was loaded," says Lubbehusen. "We played Castle, North. They were two great ball clubs. We played well with them, but their would be like four or six minutes throughout the game where we just didn't play that well. Throughout the season, the kids kind of figured that out. We're going to have to play 32 minutes."
And the Braves did just that. Since dropping back to back games in late December, the program's all time leading scorer and rebounder, Kaybree Oxley and company have been on a tear, winning 12-of-their-last-14 contest, highlighted by the team's first-ever Semi-State championship victory over the top-ranked team in 1-A Waldron this past Saturday.
"It's really just unbelievable to be the first Lady Braves team to go passed regionals," says Oxley. "It's an accomplishment. But going to state is another story. Definitely really excited, because this have never been accomplished before. But we're also really nervous. We also got to prepare for what comes this week."
And what comes this week is title tilt against the third ranked team in 1-A, Lafayette Central Catholic. A team that is the polar opposite of Tecumseh, that will look to land a knockout punch early.
"They aren't very big, but neither was Waldron either," says Oxley. "They do have a couple shooters and they drive the ball very well. We have to get out and play defense, like we always have."
"They're going to pressure you from one end of the floor to the other," says Lubbehusen. "They just want to attack off turnovers. A lot of the games I've watched, in the first quarter they really got up on teams and then just kind of put it on cruise control. I've told the girls, we're going to have to come out and take their first punch, or hopefully we can get the first punch."
While this is the Tecumseh's first trip to the big dance, their bench boss has been there before. As an underclassman, Lubbehusen helped hoist up the title against this very same Lafayette Central Catholic school in 1999.
"It was pretty awesome," says Lubbehusen. "We went up back when I was a sophomore. I remember it was our first sectional ever that year, and then we get to the state tournament. I remember seeing in the paper it was "David vs. Goliath". We just never thought of it like that. I've never pushed that this way with these girls. It's just another game."
"It's not going to be an easy game," says Wilson. "I know we're going to have to our hardest in order to win. When our coach played in the state tournament for the boys. They played Lafayette Central Catholic, so I really hope that we can come together as a team and pull of that win for him."
However, for Morgan Wilson, Kaybree Oxley and the other three seniors on this squad, the overarching goal is to close out their careers as champions.
"Realizing that it will be my last year, and wanting to be able to get that final win, it would be very exciting," says Oxley.
"It's the last game these seniors will ever play," says Lubbehusen. "We've talked about that. Don't leave anything on the floor. Don't go to the locker room after the game and say, "Man, I wish I did that or I wish I would have did that." Leave it all out there on the court, and I think if we do that good things are going to happen for the Lady Braves this weekend."