Tecumseh, North Posey softball advance to state championship round

It was a big "Semi-State Saturday" for both North Posey and Tecumseh, as both advanced to next week's state title championships.
The Vikings rode the hot arm of Erin Hoehn, edging Eastern Hancock 2-1 in the 2A Semi-state semifinal. Then the Vikes blasted South Vermillion 10-0.
In the 1A's at North Daviess, the Braves shutout Clay City 3-0 in the semifinal, then rolled past Hauser 10-3 for the Semi-state title.
The 3-A's, Pike Central's sweet season came to a sour end, falling to Tri-West Hendricks 3-0.