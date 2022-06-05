 Skip to main content
Tecumseh, North Posey softball advance to state championship round

Tecumseh Softball
Joe Downs

It was a big "Semi-State Saturday" for both North Posey and Tecumseh, as both advanced to next week's state title championships.

The Vikings rode the hot arm of Erin Hoehn, edging Eastern Hancock 2-1 in the 2A Semi-state semifinal. Then the Vikes blasted South Vermillion 10-0.

In the 1A's at North Daviess, the Braves shutout Clay City 3-0 in the semifinal, then rolled past Hauser 10-3 for the Semi-state title.

The 3-A's, Pike Central's sweet season came to a sour end, falling to Tri-West Hendricks 3-0.

