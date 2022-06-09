Tecumseh plays in 1A State Title game for 3rd time in 5 years

It's state championship weekend in the Hoosier state and a familiar sight will be the Tecumseh softball team playing for the crown for the 3rd time in 5 years. And this particular Braves squad has plenty of inspiration carrying them there.
"The old guy has hung around and I'm sure they're thinking when is he going to quit, more than once," says Tecumseh softball head coach Gordon Wood.
The old guy is Gordon Wood, and given his track record with Tecumseh High School softball, it's doubtful many are looking for him to step down. The 3-time state championship coach once again has his Braves in the state's ultimate game, as the success rate of the program has become generational.
"They want to be like their sister was," says Wood. "They want a medal. They want a ring. I'll get emotional on this. Every class that's gone through Tecumseh High School and played softball from the year 2000 to now has went to the state championship some time."
Keeping with that tradition has been the Braves strength in the circle. Senior hurler Ashtyn Green has allowed just three runs in five postseason games. All three came in top ranked Tecumseh's 10-3 hammering of number 2 Hauser in last weekend's semi-state title game.
"Consistency," says Wood. "She's ahead of the count all the time. Leadership. The kids lover her. She never gets on anybody. They make an error and she looks at them and says "Give me the ball back". She's the kind of kid where the tougher the game, the better she is. She finds another gear."
In stark contrast to Green's experience is the Braves youth movement, led by Katelyn Marx. The freshman phenom came out of nowhere to lead the team with a program record 57 hits this season.
"Knowing that I'm only a freshman and breaking records", says Marx, "I mean, it's pretty cool and it always goes up from here. So if I keep working hard, then I can keep breaking records and doing better."
"We've got two freshmen and a sophomore out there," says Wood. "We've got a sophomore at shortstop, freshman at second and a sophomore catching."
None of whom were necessarily part of Wood's game plan going into the season. However, the loss of three seniors made it a necessity.
"This entire season, a bunch of emotional have been going through my brain," says Tecumseh senior outfielder Kinsly Heichelbech. "Every day."
One of those seniors, Kinsly Heichelbech, a two-time all-state outfielder, was set to be one of the team's guiding lights on the field. Then came March 21st. A car crash with an 18-wheeler. One that nearly ended her career and more importantly her like. The aftermath of the accident was a pelvis broken in five places, a partially collapsed lung, a broken rib and several deep cuts.
"She's lucky to be alive," says Wood. "I have a hard time talking on this. She'd have been our best player. She'd have been our fastest player. She would have made all-conference. She'd have made all-state. We said after she got hurt "We're going to play for Kinsly" and we're right here."
"Whenever I first heard about the accident", says Tecumseh senior pitcher Ashtyn Green, "we were all like in shock. Like, I didn't know if she was going to make it. I was devestated whenever I heard about it."
"Hearing that Kinsly got in that accident", says Marx, "everybody just broke down and then everybody just had to pick each other up. She was like "you're the next person, so step it up", so I started working harder every day just putting in more effort."
While Kinsly was reduced to a rallying point for the Braves, she drew strength from her teammates to make an unlikely comeback on the roster.
"It was a huge inspiration," says Heichelbech. "It took a lot, but I had my entire team behind my back plus all my coaches, so that helped a lot. It's been pretty tough. At the beginning, I was like "ok, maybe it's not going to be that bad and I'll be able to jump back in no time. But it's taken me this long to even get back to where I am now."
"All the injuries she had, we didn't think she'd bat one time," says Wood. "She's got nine at-bats in and three hits and we're thrilled."
"Knowing that she's made it through and got to come back so early", says Green, "which we never expected, it's just been great for her and really just a surprise for everyone too."
"I hear every day that "you're very lucky" and people always tell me how surprised they are that I'm back this quick," says Heichelbech. "Going through it every day, it's been hard."
While far from a blessing, Kinsly's accident illuminated the special relationship she has with her Hall of Fame coach.
"Gordon has been a huge role not only in my softball career", says Heichelbech, "but my life the past four years that I've played. He's always been there for me. He was one of the first people who reached out after my accident. He pretended to be my grandpa so he could come see me in the hospital, which really meant a lot. He was texting me every day, wishing me well, sending me things for motivation. He's a really big part of my life."
As for the state championship game, Kinsly doesn't figure to be a factor in the Braves matchup with South Central Friday afternoon, however, she's glad to be a long for the ride.
"I won't be playing a whole bunch because these nine girls that have been playing the entire season have been doing amazing and they've got us this far," says Heichelbech. "I have a pretty good feeling they're going to get us all the way to the blue ring. But when I get there, I'm just going to sit back and take it in, because it is my last time being here as a senior."