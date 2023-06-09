Tecumseh softball goes for back to back state titles

Winning a state title is special. Making it back-to-back crowns is quite an achievement. And that's just what "the little engine that does", Tecumseh softball, is one win away from this weekend.
"It's an honor to be a part of this program," says Tecumseh junior catcher Jenna Donahoo.
"When we're little, that's all we want, to put up another banner," says Tecumseh senior third baseman Karsyn Flowers.
"It is mind-boggling, when you look at those banners," says Tecumseh softball head coach Gordon Wood.
A casual glance at the outfield fence at Tecumseh High School tells the story of a true softball dynasty. Eight state title appearances going back to 2003. Three state crowns since 2011. However, it's not luck that has made one of the smallest schools in the Indiana into a super power.
"We battle a lot," says Flowers. "No matter if we're down, losing 10-0. We're still going to battle. We'd never give up. We never quit, because we all know better. Our coaches taught us not to give up, no matter what the situation is."
"A lot of that comes from their families," says Wood. "That carries over. Our coaches We expect a lot too. We expect them to hustle bases. Run bases out. Even if it's a little pop up, you'd better sprint all the way down. I think that's grittiness. We preach it all year long. of being tougher than the other team, out-hustling the other team."
And nowhere was that more evident than in last Saturday's Semi-State semifinal, where the Braves had to rally late to beat Clay City. 6-2. It also demonstrated the team's overall depth.
"Taylor Ash, the other day", says Wood, "when they intentionally walked Casey Marx in the 7th inning, when it's 2-2, with a runner on third and one out. And I looked at Taylor Ash, and she comes up, she's our number two hitter, and she just smiled. I didn't have to tell her anything. She hit the first pitch a mile over the left field fence. That's a 3-run shot. That was just the dagger to them. Every single one of them has stepped one way or the other."
Part of the reason for this small squad's success has been the competition it faces every season. Case in point, this season, the Braves nine losses this have come against much bigger programs like Castle, North and Henderson County, as well as state title contenders such as North Posey and Gibson Southern.
"Our conference and our schedule helped us put them banners up," says Wood. "There's nothing we haven't seen. Nothing against Caston, nothing against Barr-Reeve. Them are great teams. They're great coaches."
Saturday the Braves will face a impressive Caston squad in a return trip to West Lafayette. Last year they out-slugged South Central 11-5 to take home the title. This year they'll try to give head coach Gordon Wood the school's first ever back-to-back state crowns.
"He practices us hard and he expects great things out of us," says Donahoo. "So we try to do our best to do what he thinks that we can do. He knows what he's talking about and he's wise. We trust him with everything and he knows what he's doing, even if we don't like it sometimes. We do it."
"I used to go to all of his softball games," says Flowers. "when there were much older girls than me, and I was like "I want to be like them one day". Being here and having those younger girls look up to all of us, it's like "Wow, I'm here and those younger girls, I was in their shoes once, thinking I wanted to be like those older girls, playing for Gordon."
However, the hall of fame coach keeps the championships in perspective.
"Number one, I don't put those banners up there," says Wood. "I go for a ride with these young ladies. They make me look good. So do my assistant coaches. I feel like I'm just part of it. It's called a team, and I'm part of the team. Am I proud of them? Hell yes I am. That one right there, where we didn't get to the final game is probably the most proudest, the 2000 one, because that's where it all started."