Tecumseh softball makes it back-to-back state championships

The Tecumseh softball team earned the fifth state title in program history, winning their second state championship in a row, shutting out Caston 6-0, Saturday afternoon at Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.
Junior hurler Natalie Feather delivered a lights-out performance in the circle, while also capping off the scoring with a 2-run home run in the 6th inning. Junior outfielder Jenna Donahoo chipped in with a clutch 2-run double in the 5th inning, making it a 4-0 lead.
The Braves finish the season with a 25-9 record. Caston ends with a record of 22-5.